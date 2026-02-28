Unlock 512GB for the Price of 256GB on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series at Croma

Croma, India’s leading omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has announced the launch of the all‑new Samsung Galaxy S26 series across Croma stores nationwide, Tata Neu app and on www.croma.com.

Bringing together advanced AI-driven performance, pro‑grade camera systems, immersive displays, and a refined, minimalist design, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series represents the next leap in smartphone innovation. With this launch, Croma further strengthens its premium smartphone portfolio, continuing to offer customers early access to the latest global technology supported by expert assistance and a hands-on, in‑store experience.

Pre‑bookings for the Galaxy S26 series are now open until March 10, 2026 across all Croma stores, on the Tata Neu app, and at croma.com; with nationwide sales starting March 11, 2026.

To be among the first to own Samsung’s newest flagship devices, customers can pre-book the them for just ₹999 along with the benefit of 9‑month No-Cost EMI options on leading banks and NBFCs. Additionally, those upgrading to the 512GB variant of the Galaxy S26 series can enjoy a special offer of availing the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is available in three configurations:

· Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra available in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, White, and Black

o 12GB + 256GB – ₹1,39,999

o 12GB + 512GB – ₹1,59,999

o 16GB + 1TB – ₹1,89,999

· Samsung Galaxy S26+ available in Cobalt Violet and Black

o 12GB + 256GB – ₹1,19,999

o 12GB + 512GB – ₹1,39,999

· Samsung Galaxy S26 available in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, White, and Black

o 12GB + 256GB – ₹87,999

o 12GB + 512GB – ₹1,07,999

“Smartphones continue to play an important role in consumers’ everyday lives. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the pre-booking offers at Croma, we aim to make the latest innovations more accessible to customers, supported by expert guidance and a seamless omni-channel shopping experience,” said a spokesperson from Infiniti Retail Ltd.

*Prices, offers and variants may vary by store, day, city, and availability of the product.



