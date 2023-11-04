Live
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2023: iQOO 12, Oppo A2, and more
Check out the list of smartphones launching in November 2023, from the new Lava Blaze series to Techno.
The year 2023 saw some fantastic launches, but the year is still ongoing, and we will see some new and innovative devices in the coming months. As November began, tech giants are ready with the launch of their new smartphones. This month is expected to be bigger than October. Major smartphone companies are reportedly expected to launch 12 to 15 smartphones this month. From the budget range to the premium range, you will get to see entirely new smartphone devices. Check out the November release list here.
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2023
1. Lava Blaze 2: The smartphone was launched yesterday, November 2, 2023, with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. It is a budget smartphone backed by a 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging support, GizmoChina reported.
2. iQOO 12 Series: The smartphone will be launched in China on November 7, 2023. The series will have two smartphones – iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with LPDDR5x RAM.
3. Oppo A2: The Oppo smartphone is expected to launch on November 11, 2023 in China. It is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It may be backed by a 5000 mAh battery.
4. Vivo X 100 Series: It may be launched on November 17, 2023, or alongside iQOO 12. The series will have three smartphones: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Pro Plus model will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.
5. Realme GT 5 Pro: The release date of the smartphone has yet to be announced; however, it is expected to launch in November. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 5,400 mAh battery that could support 100W charging, as reported by GizmoChina.
6. OnePlus 12: The smartphone may launch in late November or December. It may feature a massive 6.82-inch display with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip may power it.
7. Redmi K70 Series: The smartphone is said to be launched in November; however, the date is yet to be announced. The series can come in three variants. The high-end pro version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the Pro version may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
8. Redmi 13C: The smartphone is expected to have a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
9. Samsung Galaxy A15: The Samsung smartphone may feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging support. It is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chip for the 5G version.
10. Honor X50 GT: Expected to launch in early November. The smartphone may feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ OLED display and Snapdragon 888 SoC. It may feature a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.
11. Infinix Smart 8: Not much is revealed about the smartphone; however, it is expected to debut in November with a Unisoc T606 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 10W charging.
12. Tecno Spark 20 Series: It is expected to have two smartphones in the series with different chipsets. One may include Helio G85 processors, and the other will have Helio P35 processors.