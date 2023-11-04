Upcoming Smartphones in November 2023: iQOO 12, Oppo A2, and more

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2023

1. Lava Blaze 2: The smartphone was launched yesterday, November 2, 2023, with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. It is a budget smartphone backed by a 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging support, GizmoChina reported.

2. iQOO 12 Series: The smartphone will be launched in China on November 7, 2023. The series will have two smartphones – iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with LPDDR5x RAM.

3. Oppo A2: The Oppo smartphone is expected to launch on November 11, 2023 in China. It is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It may be backed by a 5000 mAh battery.

4. Vivo X 100 Series: It may be launched on November 17, 2023, or alongside iQOO 12. The series will have three smartphones: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro Plus. The Pro Plus model is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Pro Plus model will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

5. Realme GT 5 Pro: The release date of the smartphone has yet to be announced; however, it is expected to launch in November. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 5,400 mAh battery that could support 100W charging, as reported by GizmoChina.

6. OnePlus 12: The smartphone may launch in late November or December. It may feature a massive 6.82-inch display with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip may power it.

7. Redmi K70 Series: The smartphone is said to be launched in November; however, the date is yet to be announced. The series can come in three variants. The high-end pro version is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the Pro version may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

8. Redmi 13C: The smartphone is expected to have a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

9. Samsung Galaxy A15: The Samsung smartphone may feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging support. It is expected to feature a 50MP main camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chip for the 5G version.

10. Honor X50 GT: Expected to launch in early November. The smartphone may feature a 6.81-inch FHD+ OLED display and Snapdragon 888 SoC. It may feature a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.

11. Infinix Smart 8: Not much is revealed about the smartphone; however, it is expected to debut in November with a Unisoc T606 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 10W charging.