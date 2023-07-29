US Consulate General Kolkata organises Future of Journalism workshop with 30 journalists from all across India

The U.S. Consulate General in Kolkata, in partnership with U.S.-based Meridian International, examined how Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) can support media literacy and press freedom in the region. The experts and trainers from the United States and India helped the mid-career journalists and senior editors to learn how to use AI to create content and understand how it could transform the media.

Ms. Gloria Berbena, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, US Embassy India in New Delhi said, “As the world is moving to a three-dimensional reality, artificial intelligence and immersive technology can reshape the future of storytelling and journalism. This project titled “Future of Journalism - how Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR and VR videos help support media literacy and press freedom,” implemented by our partner Meridian International in collaboration with our Public Diplomacy Team at the U.S. Consulate General Kolkata, is timely and is helping to train a diverse group of journalists, storytellers, and media professionals like you from all across India. The experts and trainers from the United States and India are helping you to learn to use virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to create content and learn how it will transform everyday news media as we have moved to a 5G-networked society influenced by artificial intelligence. I am glad to see that the project is examining how VR and AR can be used to support press freedom to build a strong media environment in the region.”

“The Department of State focuses on AI because it is at the center of the global technological revolution; advances in AI technology present both great opportunities and challenges. The United States, along with our partners and allies, can both further our scientific and technological capabilities and promote democracy and human rights by working together to identify and seize the opportunities while meeting the challenges by promoting shared norms and agreements on the responsible use of AI.”

“Together with our allies and partners, the Department of State promotes an international policy environment and works to build partnerships that further our capabilities in AI technologies, protect our national and economic security, and promote our values. Accordingly, the Department engages in various bilateral and multilateral discussions to support responsible development, deployment, use, and governance of trustworthy AI technologies.”

“The United States and like-minded countries, including India, need to work together to shape the course of artificial intelligence,’ Arti Prabhakar, the Science Advisor to President Joe Biden, said last week, as the administration involved several IT giants such as Google and Microsoft to ensure that the technology is not misused and is being used for public good.”

“With this project, we are training you all through a series of virtual and in-person sessions so that you are equipped with the latest techniques of AR and VR to create effective media products to engage target audiences and help shape positive public opinion”, she concluded.