Verizon Set for Major Overhaul as New CEO Prepares 15,000 Job Cuts and Store Franchising Push

Verizon Communications is gearing up for one of the most significant shake-ups in its history. The telecom giant is preparing to eliminate up to 15,000 jobs—around 15 per cent of its workforce—as part of a sweeping restructuring effort aimed at reviving growth and stabilising finances after months of subscriber losses.

The bold plan comes from newly appointed CEO Dan Schulman, who took the helm last month after serving on Verizon’s board since 2018 and previously leading PayPal. Schulman has stepped into the role with a clear mandate for drastic transformation. According to internal communications cited by the Wall Street Journal, he told employees that Verizon stands at a “critical juncture” and needs to “redefine its trajectory” by rebuilding market share and driving stronger financial performance.

Verizon currently employs nearly 100,000 people. The job cuts—expected to begin as early as next week—will largely affect non-unionised employees. Union-protected positions and most retail roles are unlikely to face major impact. However, the restructuring extends beyond layoffs. Verizon is planning to convert roughly 180–200 company-owned stores into franchise-operated outlets, a move designed to lower operating costs while maintaining its retail presence across the country.

Schulman’s strategy comes at a time when Verizon has faced three consecutive quarters of subscriber declines, intensifying competition, and increasing pressure in both the wireless and home internet markets. As rivals gained ground, the company struggled to keep pace, prompting the need for decisive action.

The CEO has highlighted cost-cutting as central to Verizon’s turnaround. He has often stressed that the company must become “simpler, leaner and scrappier,” focusing heavily on operational efficiency. In a recent address to employees, Schulman reinforced this commitment, stating that “cost reductions will be a way of life for us here” and emphasising the necessity for greater discipline across all business units.

Franchising stores is expected to play a big role in that shift. By reducing the financial burden of managing a large network of company-owned retail outlets, Verizon hopes to regain flexibility while still reaching customers nationwide. This model has become popular among retailers seeking to maintain footprint without incurring high overhead costs.

Alongside cost reductions, Schulman is pushing for enhanced customer experience, smarter financial decision-making, and a long-term strategy to rebuild Verizon’s competitiveness. He has outlined priorities to “maximise our value propositions, reduce our cost to serve, and optimise our capital allocation” as part of a broader effort to strengthen the company’s future.

As Verizon prepares for this massive transformation, employees and industry watchers alike are bracing for a critical period ahead—one that could reshape the company’s direction for years to come.