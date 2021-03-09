Vi prepaid recharge packages offer health insurance benefits; Find details

Vi has launched two prepaid recharge packages of Rs 51 and Rs 301 to offer telecom services and health insurance benefits to its users.

Vi has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer hospital expenses and ICU expenses for medical emergencies, including Covid-19. Medical insurance will cover expenses of up to Rs 1000 per day for hospitalization up to 10 days. On the other hand, if you need ICU facilities, you will be covered with Rs 2000 per day on expenses up to 10 days.

Speaking of telecommunication services, the Rs 51 package includes 500 SMS with a validity of 28 days. However, the Rs 301 package includes unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of daily data, and 2GB of additional data and is valid for up to 28 days.

Health insurance benefits apply to clients between the ages of 18 and 55. The benefits can be used in all the main hospitals (government and private) in the country. However, users are advised to read the packages' terms and conditions on the Vodafone Idea website before recharging their registered phone number.