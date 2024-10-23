Vibha Mahajan of Wiley India on AI's Role in Learning & Wiley's Approach in STEM and UPSC Preparation

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India , Ms Vibha Mahajan , Senior Director, Learning, Wiley in India , shared her insights on the evolving higher education landscape in the country. As one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, Wiley is well-regarded for its commitment to delivering high-quality content and resources that empower learners and educators worldwide. During the conversation, Ms Vibha highlighted the key challenges facing India's education system, the transformative potential of AI in learning, and Wiley's innovative approaches to supporting learners in the competitive STEM and UPSC exam preparation market.

As a leader in higher education, what are your primary concerns regarding the current state of the Indian education system? What challenges do you believe are most pressing for students and educators?



India's higher education system is the second largest in the world, boasting over 58,000 institutions. Millions of students enroll annually, significantly increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). Our diverse range of institutions, from prestigious central universities to regional colleges, offers a variety of academic programs. With the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and reforms aimed at addressing issues of accessibility, equity, and quality, India is emerging as a burgeoning global education hub. While a few challenges persist, they also present opportunities for growth. These include limited access to higher education, the unavailability of quality and relevant content, students’ over reliance on guide resources, outdated teaching methodologies, and a gap between academic offerings and employer demands. By addressing these challenges through strategic reforms, the country’s higher education system is poised to leapfrog in the coming years.

Given the rapid advancements in technologies like AI, how do you envision the higher education landscape evolving in the coming years? What are the key trends or opportunities that you believe will shape the future of education?

AI has a huge potential to revolutionize higher education by personalizing learning, enhancing accessibility, and fostering innovation. Adaptive learning platforms and intelligent tutoring systems are helping tailor education to individual needs. It is also making learning more accessible and engaging for diverse learners through language translation and transcription. The advanced technology is set to elevate online and blended learning experience, making education more flexible. However, it's crucial to address ethical challenges like bias and privacy. By carefully designing AI and protecting student data, we can ensure AI benefits all students and creates a more equitable world.

As a trusted leader in research and learning, Wiley is at the forefront of embracing AI's potential, and we do so responsibly. We have already taken steps to integrate AI into our diverse offerings across research and learning and our approach is guided by four core principles: human oversight, trustworthiness & transparency, safety & fairness, and governance & accountability.

How does Wiley contribute to the success of learners and educators in India?

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. For over two centuries, we have been delivering on our timeless mission of unlocking human potential.

On the learning side, our academic offerings and content in the form of books, e-books, courseware, and exam prep material is preferred by academic and professional learners and institutions across the country. At Wiley, we remain committed to providing quality resources and content that are relevant, accessible, and industry aligned.

With the growing global appetite for STEM-related content and learning, what are India's most in-demand STEM disciplines? What factors contribute to the popularity of these fields?

According to a NASSCOM report, the Indian IT industry is expected to generate 2 million jobs in AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics by 2025. Disciplines like computer science, data science, cybersecurity and engineering are seeing growing interest amongst learners and professionals, driven by the country’s digital transformation and emphasis on technological innovation.

As a well-known and reputed academic and scientific publisher, Wiley caters to this demand by offering a comprehensive range of resources and content across STEM disciplines, including data science, machine learning, analytics and artificial intelligence. Our content is designed to stay in sync with industry trends, providing learners with the knowledge and expertise required to succeed in a competitive job market.

Could you elaborate on Wiley's entry into the exam prep category in India? What unique value proposition do you offer to students preparing for competitive exams, and how do you see it differentiating itself from other players in the market?

Our entry into India's competitive exam preparation market, specifically for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims stage, is a strategic endeavour to become an indispensable companion for civil service aspirants.

We began by launching a series of practice and mock tests to prepare for the Prelims UPSC stage, serving both English and Hindi-speaking learners nationwide. We then expanded our offerings to include a wide range of English textbooks and titles, covering subjects such as History, Geography, Economics, and Art & Culture.

Wiley's key advantage is its integration of technology into learning. Our AI Tutor initially piloted in management programs, is now integrated with our UPSC titles as well, offering real-time feedback, breaking down complex problems, and delivering tailored practice. For UPSC aspirants, this means smarter preparation, focused improvement, and a deeper understanding of the material—essential in such a competitive exam. With quality content combined with innovation and technology, we are offering aspirants a unique and effective approach towards preparation. We will continue focusing on learner feedback to ensure our portfolio remains customer-focused and learner-centric.