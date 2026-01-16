Vijay Sales Announces Republic Day Sale 2026: Big Savings Across Electronics, Home Appliances & More

Vijay Sales, one of India’s trusted electronics and home appliance retailers, has announced its Republic Day Sale 2026, unlocking blockbuster deals and bringing value-packed offers across a wide selection of must-have gadgets, entertainment products, and everyday home essentials. The sale goes live tomorrow, January 17, 2026, across all Vijay Sales stores and www.vijaysales.com

Designed for customers planning upgrades ahead of the season, the Republic Day Sale features attractive prices, limited-period promotions, and additional savings through select payment partners.





Apple Galore

Apple enthusiasts can purchase their favourite premium devices at unmatched prices during the Republic Day Sale. iPhones start at ₹47,490, with the latest iPhone 17 available from ₹78,900. MacBooks begin at ₹81,900, while iPads are priced from ₹30,990. These prices are inclusive of Instant Discount on ICICI & Axis Bank cards

Smartphones & Tablets

Customers can explore offers on popular smartphone and tablet ranges, including flagship models, mid-range picks, and entry-level options. Smartphones start at just ₹6,999 with tablets available at markdowns of up to 40%.

Televisions & Audio

Upgrade home entertainment with deals across smart TVs, large-screen formats, and everyday-value television models. Prices begin at ₹8,490, including Brand VISE TVs available at up to 65% off and QLED TVs starting at just ₹10,590. For audiophiles, headphones and speakers are available from ₹489, while premium speakers are available at up to 50% off. Party speakers and other large audio speakers start at just ₹3,499.

Home, Kitchen & Personal Grooming

From quick cooking to daily convenience, customers can avail special discounts across kitchen appliances and home essentials. Offers include washing machines from ₹8,990, geysers from ₹3,199, kitchen appliances from ₹449, air purifiers from ₹7,499, small home appliances from ₹499, air fryers from ₹2,699, microwaves from ₹5,999, mixer & juicer grinders from ₹1,899, refrigerators from ₹8,990, water purifiers from ₹6,389, kettles & coffee makers from ₹499, and air conditioners starting at ₹24,390. Personal grooming essentials start at ₹499.

Laptops, Wearables & Accessories

Power through work and entertainment with the latest in tech. For work, learning, and gaming needs, Vijay Sales is featuring offers on the latest launch laptops starting at ₹25,990, and gaming products from ₹1,499. Shoppers can also save on smartwatches and everyday tech add-ons. Smartwatches start at ₹1,399, mobile accessories from ₹119, and IT accessories from ₹229.

MyVS Loyalty Program

As an added benefit, customers can join the MyVS loyalty program to earn 0.75% loyalty points on every purchase, whether in-store or online. Each loyalty point is worth one rupee and can be redeemed at Vijay Sales stores, making every purchase even more rewarding.

Current Instant Discount offers from Top Banks

HDFC Bank Credit Card holders can avail an Instant discount of up to ₹7,500 on EMI transactions of ₹7,500 and above. American Express Credit Card holders can avail a ₹15,000 instant discount on EMI transactions above ₹25,000 on Saturdays and Sundays only. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an Instant discount of up to ₹15,000 on Credit & Debit Card EMI transactions and an instant discount of up to ₹12,500 on Credit Card Non-EMI transactions of ₹25,000 and above. OneCard Credit Card holders can avail an instant discount of up to ₹20,000 on EMI transactions of ₹15,000 & above. AU Small Finance Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a 5% Instant Discount up to ₹5,000 on EMI transactions above ₹10,000 throughout the week and up to ₹3,000 instant discount on Non-EMI transactions above ₹10,000 on Sundays only. Yes Bank Credit Card holders get a 5% instant discount up to ₹2,500 on EMI transactions above ₹10,000. BOBCARD holders get 10% instant discount up to ₹3,000 on BOBCARD EMI transactions of ₹7,500 and above. PNB Bank Credit Card holders get 10% instant discount up to ₹5,000 on EMI transactions of ₹15,000 and above. DBS Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy a 10% Instant Discount up to ₹3,000 on EMI transactions & up to ₹1,500 on Non-EMI transactions of ₹15,000 and above on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.