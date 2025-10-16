Vivo Unveils OriginOS 6 in India: AI-Powered Design, Smoother Performance, and Rollout Timeline Revealed

Vivo has officially introduced OriginOS 6 in India, its next-generation operating system based on Android 16. The update brings a major visual overhaul, performance optimizations, and deep AI integration, making it one of the company’s most significant software leaps yet. The rollout will begin gradually for Vivo and iQOO smartphones starting November 2025, following its debut in China.

A Realistic Design Overhaul

The biggest highlight of OriginOS 6 is its reimagined interface, built around a design concept called “Light and Shadow Space.” This visual framework uses natural lighting and shadow effects to create a lifelike appearance. Notifications now appear in stacked layouts for better clarity, and new Gradual Blur effects help distinguish text and icons from the background. Vivo has also added Mirror Screen Effects, which dynamically adjust visuals based on the viewing angle, and AI-driven lighting interactions for a more responsive look.

The lock screen also gets a complete redesign through the Huarong Grid system, allowing users to freely place clocks, widgets, and photos to personalize their screen experience.

Enhanced Fluidity and Motion

OriginOS 6 emphasizes smooth and natural interactions with features such as Elastic Motion, Frame Morphing, and Frame Blur. These animations are crafted to replicate real-world physics, ensuring every tap and swipe feels intuitive. The new Seamless Transition system further minimizes abrupt app-switching, giving users a consistently fluid experience.

Performance Boost with Blue River Engine

Under the hood, Vivo has introduced the Blue River Performance Engine, which combines a dual-rendering framework and photon transmission technology. This improves frame stability by 11% and enhances rendering efficiency by 35%.

The new Super Core Architecture delivers 11% faster app launches and 14% faster multitasking, while the Photonic Architecture improves heavy-load performance by 230% and memory recovery by 15%. These optimizations ensure that even under demanding conditions, the system remains stable and responsive.

Smarter with AI Integration

Artificial intelligence plays a key role in OriginOS 6. The upgraded Scene Intelligence 2.0 enhances battery life by up to 18% during gaming, calls, or video playback. Other standout AI tools include:

AI Photo Cleanup to remove unwanted objects from live photos.

Xiao V Circle Search 2.0 for identifying products, links, or text on-screen.

Little V Memory 2.0 for smart screen content organization.

Predictive typing and conversational search within the Vivo Input Method.

An Instant Ticketing Engine that streamlines travel and event bookings.

Cross-Device Ecosystem and Security

OriginOS 6 also enhances cross-device integration with the Vivo Office Suite, enabling seamless file sharing between phones, PCs, and web browsers. Users can transfer photos by shaking two devices together, while new continuity features mirror iPad-like multitasking.

In terms of security, Vivo introduces CHAD AI Security, protecting data from chip to cloud. The system is CAICT-certified for AI safety and recognized by DNV, Common Criteria, UL, and ioXt for robust privacy standards.

Rollout Schedule

November 2025: Vivo X Fold5, X200 lineup, iQOO 13 series, iQOO Neo10 series

Vivo X Fold5, X200 lineup, iQOO 13 series, iQOO Neo10 series December 2025: Vivo X Fold3 Pro, X100 lineup, iQOO 12, Neo9 series

Vivo X Fold3 Pro, X100 lineup, iQOO 12, Neo9 series January–March 2026: Vivo X90, S30, iQOO 11, Z10, X Flip, S20, and iQOO Z9

Vivo X90, S30, iQOO 11, Z10, X Flip, S20, and iQOO Z9 April–May 2026: Mid-range models like Vivo S18, Y500, Y300, and iQOO Neo7

The flagship Vivo X300 and iQOO 15 will come preloaded with OriginOS 6, marking the start of a smarter, faster, and more connected Vivo experience in India.