Vivo V23 5G and Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras Launches in India: Find Details

Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G got launched on Tuesday in India. These two smartphones feature a fluorite AG glass back that changes color when hit by ultraviolet rays in sunlight. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G work with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1200 SOCs combined with 12 GB of RAM. These two Vivo smartphones also offer 5G connectivity, full-HD + AMOLED displays, and dual selfie cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G: Availability and Price

The Vanilla Vivo V23 5G costs Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It brings 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 34,990. Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes for Rs. 38,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 43,990 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The two Vivo smartphones are offered in Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold color options.

They will be available to buy through the official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G can be pre-ordered starting from January 5. The first will be available to buy from January 19, while the second will be available to buy from January 13.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo V23 5G dual SIM (Nano) runs Android 12. It has a 6.44-inch full-HD + AMOLED screen (1,080x2,400 pixels). It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, you get a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.89 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f / 2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In front, you get a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/2.28 aperture lens.

On the other hand, Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.56-inch full-HD + AMOLED screen (1,080x2,376 pixels). It also features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Most of the camera sensors come from the Vanilla V23 5G, aside from the primary rear camera, a 108-megapixel sensor with an f / 1.88 aperture lens.

The connectivity options in the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and Bluetooth v5.2. Onboard sensors include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

Vivo V23 5G includes a 4,200 mAh battery, while Vivo V23 Pro 5G includes a 4,300 mAh battery. Both support 44 W fast charging. The first measures 157.2x72.42x7.39mm and weighs 179 grams, while the second measures 159.46x73.27x7.36mm and weighs 171 grams.



