Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 Launched in India: Price, Features and Availability

Vivo has introduced its latest V series smartphones, the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40, in India. These new models offer significant upgrades over the previous Vivo V30 series, boasting advanced features such as 50-megapixel front cameras, powerful processors, and fast charging capabilities.



Vivo V40 Pro: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V40 Pro is available in two variants: the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 49,999, while the 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs. 55,999. It comes in two elegant shades, Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey, and will be available for purchase starting August 13.

The standard Vivo V40 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB versions are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively. This model is available for pre-booking in Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, and Titanium Grey, with sales beginning on August 19.

Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40: Specifications

Both the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 run on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, and feature a sleek glass build. They sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Vivo V40 Pro:

- Processor: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset

- RAM: Up to 12GB

- Storage: Up to 512GB

Vivo V40:

- Processor: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC

- RAM: Up to 12GB

- Storage: Up to 512GB

Vivo V40 Pro: Camera

The Vivo V40 Pro features a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, including:

- 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support

- 50-megapixel wide-angle camera

- 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 telephoto portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom

Vivo V40: Camera

The standard Vivo V40 comes with a dual rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss:

- 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and AF

- 50-megapixel wide-angle camera

Both models boast a 50-megapixel front camera, making them ideal for high-quality selfies and video chats.

Connectivity and Additional Features:

Connectivity options for the Vivo V40 series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The devices are equipped with various sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. They also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication and are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Battery and Dimensions:

Both the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40 are powered by 5,500mAh batteries with 80W wired fast charging support. The Pro model measures 164.3x75.1x7.5mm and weighs 192 grams, while the standard model measures 164x74.9x7.5mm and weighs 190 grams.

With the launch of the Vivo V40 Pro and Vivo V40, Vivo continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, offering powerful performance, advanced camera systems, and robust battery life. These models are set to provide a superior user experience, making them a compelling choice for consumers in India.