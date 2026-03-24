Vivo V70 FE India Launch Teased With 200MP Camera, Glow Finish Design

Vivo is gearing up to expand its V-series portfolio in India with the upcoming Vivo V70 FE, a new “Fan Edition” smartphone designed to deliver premium features at a more accessible price. Ahead of the official launch, the company has gone live with a dedicated microsite that confirms one headline feature — a powerful 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The brand has also previewed a stylish purple colour option that appears to feature a soft gradient finish, reinforcing Vivo’s continued focus on fashion-forward smartphone design.

Design and colours with a visual twist

Promotional images reveal a flat-edged frame and a clean, vertically stacked dual-camera module on the rear. The device will also carry Vivo’s signature Aura ring light system, a familiar feature seen on earlier V-series models that enhances portrait lighting.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the phone may arrive in an additional Monsoon Blue variant alongside the Northern Lights Purple option. The blue version is said to feature a dynamic finish that reacts to lighting conditions.

In regular lighting, the device reportedly looks like a muted matte blue. But in darker environments, the rear panel is said to produce glowing streak patterns, creating a luminous visual effect. Vivo is expected to promote this as part of its “Darkness Glow” material technology — a rear surface that subtly glows in low light after absorbing exposure.

Positioning in the V70 lineup

The V70 FE will sit below the main V70 lineup, which debuted in India last month with standard and Elite variants. This marks the first time Vivo is introducing a Fan Edition model under the V series branding.

The phone has already launched in Indonesia, and the Indian version is expected to closely mirror the global model.

Performance and hardware

Internationally, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Rather than targeting hardcore gaming performance, the chipset is tuned to deliver consistent, efficient everyday usage.

The smartphone features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals and vibrant colour reproduction.

Battery and charging

Battery life could be one of the V70 FE’s strongest selling points. The device houses a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 90W fast charging, a combination rarely seen in this segment.

Camera setup

Photography is clearly the centrepiece. The rear system includes:

200MP primary sensor with OIS

8MP ultra-wide lens

For selfies and video calls, users get a 32MP front camera.

Durability and security

Vivo is also adding strong durability credentials with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering resistance against dust and water. An in-display fingerprint sensor handles biometric authentication.

Expected price in India

As per the report, Vivo may price the V70 FE between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, placing it in the competitive upper mid-range category.

Vivo V70 FE — Expected Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear Cameras: 200MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 90W fast charging

Colours: Monsoon Blue (glow effect), Northern Lights Purple

Protection: IP68/IP69 rating



