Vivo X200T India Price Leak Hints at Premium Positioning Ahead of Launch

Vivo appears to be preparing another surprise for Indian smartphone buyers. After recently introducing the X300 series, the company is now teasing a fresh addition from last year’s lineup — the Vivo X200T. Subtle promotional hints and design cutouts shared over the past few days suggest that the device is close to launch. Now, a new leak has shed light on its expected pricing and core specifications, giving us a clearer idea of where the phone may stand in the competitive premium segment.

The Vivo X200T is expected to carry forward the brand’s strong focus on imaging and performance. As with other models in the X-series, the device is likely to feature a Zeiss-backed camera system, reinforcing Vivo’s reputation in mobile photography. The company is also expected to continue its partnership with MediaTek, using a high-end Dimensity chipset to power the device.

Another notable point is software. The X200T could ship with OriginOS 6 out of the box, based on Android 16. This would make it one of the earliest Vivo phones in India to run the latest Android version, underlining the company’s push toward long-term software support and a refined user experience.

Vivo X200T Price in India (Leaked)

The most significant information comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav, who has shared details about the phone’s possible pricing and storage options. According to his post, the Vivo X200T price in India for the base 12GB + 256GB variant could be Rs 59,999, while the higher 12GB + 512GB model is expected to cost Rs 69,999 in the market.

If accurate, this places the X200T firmly in the premium smartphone bracket, competing with top-tier Android flagships rather than mid-range offerings. The pricing also suggests that Vivo sees this model as a performance-driven device with long-term value.

Expected Specifications

Leaks indicate that the Vivo X200T will not follow the compact trend. Instead, it is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a balance between immersive viewing and smooth performance.

Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM. This should deliver flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-powered features.

In terms of software longevity, the tipster claims Vivo may offer five major OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. If implemented, this would place Vivo among the leaders in long-term Android support.

Camera and Battery

Photography is expected to be a major highlight. The Vivo X200T could feature a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. This combination should provide versatility across portrait, zoom, and landscape photography.

Powering the device may be a large 6,200mAh silicon-carbon battery. The phone is expected to support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging, with the charger included in the box — a feature increasingly rare in premium smartphones.

With its leaked pricing and high-end specifications, the Vivo X200T is shaping up to be a strong contender in India’s premium smartphone market. All eyes are now on Vivo’s official announcement to confirm these details.



