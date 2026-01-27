Vivo X200T Launches in India Today with Dimensity 9400+, 6,200mAh Battery and Zeiss Cameras

Vivo is kicking off its 2026 smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo X200T, a device that promises flagship-grade performance and premium features. The smartphone makes its official debut today, January 27, and will be unveiled during an online launch event scheduled for 12 PM IST. Fans and prospective buyers can follow the announcements live through Vivo’s social media channels, where details including the final price will be revealed.

The X200T is positioned as a high-performance addition to the company’s X-series portfolio and appears aimed at users seeking powerful hardware, strong battery life, and advanced camera capabilities. Vivo has already teased several features, building anticipation around what could be one of its most important releases early this year.

At the front, the Vivo X200T is expected to feature a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This should deliver vibrant visuals and fluid scrolling, making it suitable for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. The phone won’t be as compact as the X200 FE variant, but the bigger screen is likely to appeal to multimedia enthusiasts.

Performance-wise, Vivo has confirmed that the handset will be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The processor is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Photography is another key highlight. The X200T will come equipped with Zeiss optics, reinforcing Vivo’s focus on camera quality. Reports suggest a triple rear camera setup, with three 50MP sensors housed inside a circular module. This combination is expected to deliver sharp images, improved low-light performance, and professional-grade photography features.

On the software side, the device will ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 straight out of the box. Vivo has also promised long-term support, with at least four OS upgrades and five years of security updates, adding to the phone’s long-term value.

Battery life could be one of the strongest selling points. The Vivo X200T is said to pack a massive 6,200mAh silicon carbon grade battery. To complement this, the phone is expected to support 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging, with the charger likely included in the box.

As for pricing, tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests the base 12GB + 256GB variant may start at Rs 59,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model could be priced at Rs 69,999. Bank offers and discounts might further reduce the effective cost.

With a powerful chipset, capable cameras, and a large battery, the Vivo X200T looks ready to make a strong impression in India’s premium smartphone segment.