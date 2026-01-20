Vivo X200T to Launch in India on January 27: Expected Features, Price and Key Details

Vivo has officially confirmed the India launch of its upcoming premium smartphone, the Vivo X200T, scheduled for January 27 at 12pm IST. The device will expand Vivo’s X200 lineup, joining the already available Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, and is expected to offer flagship-grade performance at a slightly more accessible price point.

According to Vivo’s announcement on social media, the Vivo X200T will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and authorised offline retail outlets across the country. With this launch, Vivo aims to strengthen its position in India’s competitive premium smartphone segment.

Performance and software details

The Vivo X200T is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This processor sits just below the Dimensity 9500, which currently powers the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, while offering a noticeable upgrade over the standard Dimensity 9400 used in the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro. Users can expect strong performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven features.

On the software side, the smartphone will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6. This version of Vivo’s custom interface debuted with the X300 series in December 2025 and brings refinements in system animations, privacy controls, and overall responsiveness.

Display and camera expectations

Leaks suggest that the Vivo X200T may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. The display size positions the phone comfortably between compact usability and immersive media consumption.

In the camera department, the device is tipped to offer a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup. This could include a Sony LYT-702 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a Samsung JN1 periscope telephoto lens, and a Sony LYT-600 ultra-wide camera. If these details hold true, the X200T is likely to appeal strongly to photography enthusiasts looking for versatility across focal lengths.

Battery, charging and design

The Vivo X200T is rumoured to pack a 6,200mAh battery, which would comfortably support all-day usage. Charging capabilities are expected to include 90W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging, placing it among the faster-charging phones in its category.

In terms of design, the handset could be offered in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colour options, catering to both classic and more playful style preferences.

Expected price in India

While Vivo has not officially revealed the pricing, industry reports indicate that the Vivo X200T could be priced between ₹50,000 and ₹55,000 in India. This would position it close to the Vivo X200 FE and make it an attractive option for buyers seeking near-flagship performance without stepping into ultra-premium pricing territory.

With the launch just days away, more official details about the Vivo X200T are expected to emerge soon, offering a clearer picture of what consumers can expect from Vivo’s next premium smartphone.



