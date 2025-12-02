Vivo X300, X300 Pro Debut in India Today: Expected Prices, Specs, and How to Watch the Launch

Vivo’s highly anticipated X300 and X300 Pro flagship smartphones are set to make their official debut in India today at 12PM. The excitement around the launch has been steadily growing, especially after the impressive response the series received during its earlier rollout in China. With Vivo positioning the X300 lineup as direct contenders to premium offerings from OnePlus, Oppo, and iQOO, Indian consumers are watching closely—particularly because early pricing leaks suggest the devices may sit at the higher end of the flagship spectrum.

The launch event will be streamed live on Vivo’s official YouTube channel, giving eager fans and tech enthusiasts an up-close look at what the company has prepared for the Indian market. India Today Tech will also be covering the event in real time for those who want constant updates.

Leaked India Pricing

Pricing has become the most-discussed element just hours before the official reveal. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo X300 may start at ₹75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Two additional variants—12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB—are reportedly priced at ₹81,999 and ₹85,999, respectively. If accurate, these numbers put the base X300 above competing flagships in India.

The Vivo X300 Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to launch in a single configuration—16GB + 512GB—at a hefty ₹1,09,999.

Vivo has also teased an interesting accessory: the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series. Rumoured to cost ₹20,999, the kit could appeal to photography enthusiasts looking for extra optical reach. Its competitive pricing also undercuts Oppo’s Hasselblad-branded teleconverter.

Vivo X300 Pro: Key Features

The Pro variant leads the lineup, sporting a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage in China—specs expected to remain unchanged for India. While the Chinese version runs OriginOS 6, the Indian unit will likely transition to Funtouch OS.

Cameras remain the highlight for the X-series. The X300 Pro features a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, also with OIS. The Zeiss partnership continues, and the phone supports an optional 2.35x teleconverter. Imaging is enhanced by Vivo’s V3+ and Vs1 chips. A 50MP Samsung JN1 front camera completes the setup.

The phone houses a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Other features include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, IP68 rating, dual speakers, an Action Button, and a powerful x-axis linear motor.

Vivo X300: Compact Flagship Appeal

The standard X300 offers the same Dimensity 9500 chipset but trims down the size with a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display. With a 6,040mAh battery and a lightweight 190g build, it stands out as a rare compact flagship.

Its camera system differs from the Pro, using a 200MP Samsung HPB primary camera, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide, and a 50MP LYT-602 periscope telephoto lens. The device still supports the Zeiss teleconverter and includes the V3+ imaging chip. The selfie camera remains the same as the Pro’s 50MP JN1 unit.

As the curtain lifts today at noon, all eyes will be on Vivo to see how it prices and positions these premium devices for India’s competitive flagship market.



