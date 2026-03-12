Vivo X300s Confirmed with Massive Battery, X300 Ultra Teased as Imaging Powerhouse

Vivo is preparing to expand its premium smartphone portfolio with the upcoming launch of the X300s in China, expected to debut alongside the much-anticipated X300 Ultra. The announcement follows an earlier teaser of the Ultra variant at MWC Barcelona, signaling Vivo’s growing ambitions in the global flagship space.

The Vivo X300s arrives as the successor to the X200s and brings a significant upgrade in battery capacity. While the previous model featured a 6,200mAh unit, the new device is set to pack a massive 7,100mAh battery — the largest ever seen in Vivo’s X series. This substantial jump is likely to appeal to power users seeking longer screen time for gaming, streaming, and productivity.

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed the device on Weibo, describing the X300s as a more refined and larger evolution of the standard X300. On the front, the smartphone will feature a flat 6.78-inch AMOLED display built on BOE’s advanced Q10+ panel technology. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, promising fluid visuals and crisp detail. It also incorporates Circular Polarisation Light 2.0 technology, which the company claims improves eye comfort during prolonged usage.

The device will include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for faster and more secure unlocking, along with a custom vibration motor designed to enhance tactile feedback. Connectivity also gets a boost with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support, enabling faster data transfers and improved accessory compatibility.

On the imaging front, the Vivo X300s is expected to feature a powerful 200-megapixel primary rear camera. Earlier leaks suggested the presence of a triple-camera system, potentially including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for advanced zoom photography. If accurate, the setup would position the phone strongly among camera-centric flagships.

Performance-wise, reports indicate the device may be powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset from MediaTek. The handset is also rumoured to carry an IP69 rating, offering high resistance against dust and water — a durability feature increasingly valued in premium smartphones.

Audio is another area of focus. The X300s will reportedly come equipped with dual symmetric 1115 speakers and a feature called Super-sense Gaming Audio Zone. Vivo claims this system can enhance in-game sound detail by up to 120 percent, potentially delivering a more immersive experience for mobile gamers.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra is shaping up to be the brand’s flagship centerpiece, especially in mobile photography. Developed in collaboration with Zeiss, the device introduces an advanced teleconverter ecosystem aimed at professional-grade imaging.

The highlight accessory, called the "Big Gun 400," offers a 400mm focal length with a pure optical 200-megapixel output at approximately 17.4x zoom. With digital enhancement, the zoom range can extend to an equivalent 1,600mm — territory typically reserved for professional wildlife and sports photography equipment.

Vivo has also unveiled a compact attachment named the "Lipstick 200." Weighing just 153 grams, it features a CIPA 6.5 stabilization rating and supports 14 shooting modes, making it a portable yet capable tool for creators on the move. Together, the Zeiss accessory lineup spans focal lengths from 14mm to 400mm, covering nearly all major professional photography ranges.

With long-lasting power, flagship-grade hardware, and ambitious camera innovations, Vivo’s upcoming launches signal a strong push into the ultra-premium smartphone segment.