Vivo has expanded its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo Y51 Pro, a feature-packed mid-range smartphone aimed at users who want performance, endurance, and smart camera capabilities in one device. The new model succeeds last year’s Vivo Y31 and introduces several notable upgrades, including a larger battery, a faster processor, and AI-powered software enhancements.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G features a large 6.75-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid scrolling and an improved gaming and viewing experience. The screen also reaches up to 1,250 nits of peak brightness, making it easier to use outdoors and in bright lighting conditions.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset from MediaTek, built on an efficient 4nm process. The processor is designed to handle everyday multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven functions smoothly. Vivo pairs the chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Users also get support for up to 8GB of extended RAM, which helps improve performance during heavy usage.

On the software front, the phone runs OriginOS 6 and brings a suite of artificial intelligence features aimed at productivity and convenience. These include AI Creation tools, AI Notes, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Captions. The device also supports Gemini AI capabilities from Google, further enhancing smart assistance and content generation features.

Battery life is one of the biggest highlights of the Vivo Y51 Pro. The smartphone houses a massive 7,200mAh battery, which is significantly larger than most devices in its segment. It supports 44W fast charging, allowing users to quickly power up the phone and reduce downtime.

For photography enthusiasts, the handset offers a dual rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and the camera setup supports 4K video recording. Vivo has also included AI-powered imaging tools and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) to improve photo clarity and video stability. On the front, an 8-megapixel camera handles selfies and video calls.

Durability is another area where the device stands out. The Vivo Y51 Pro carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong resistance against dust and water exposure. Audio performance is enhanced with dual stereo speakers that provide up to a 400 percent volume boost for louder and clearer sound output.

In terms of design, the smartphone features a dual-camera module placed within a metallic island that slightly rises from the rear panel. The layout includes two large circular camera rings along with an LED flash, giving the device a modern and premium look.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs 27,999. Buyers can purchase the device starting March 11 via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and authorized retail stores. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Festive Red and Noble Gold.



