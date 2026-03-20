WhatsApp plans usernames, new pricing model to enhance privacy, empower businesses

New Delhi: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to introduce usernames and unique IDs, enabling users to send messages and make voice or video calls without revealing their phone numbers, according to reports.

The new feature is expected to be rolled out globally by June 2026.

Both individuals and businesses are likely to be able to reserve unique handles, similar to other social media platforms, according to them.

“We are excited to bring usernames to WhatsApp in the future to help people connect with new friends, groups and businesses without having to share their phone numbers,” the company said in a statement.

The feature is expected to be optional, allowing users to continue using phone numbers if they choose. This approach is aimed at avoiding disruption and preventing users from shifting to rival platforms.

In addition, WhatsApp is exploring a dynamic pricing model for businesses, where companies may bid in real time to send marketing messages, said reports.

The new system is likely to undergo testing in the second half of 2026 and could be implemented in 2027, according to reports.

India, with over 500 million users, remains one of WhatsApp’s key markets globally.

Earlier in February, a report said social media platforms currently influence 77 per cent of retail purchase decisions in India, with Meta platforms driving 96 per cent of social discovery.

The report by Meta and the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said short-form video and creators are accelerating product discovery, with 97 per cent of consumers watching short videos daily and 60 per cent of time on Facebook and Instagram spent on video.

The report added that 72 per cent of product discovery happens on the messaging platform WhatsApp.