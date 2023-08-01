Live
- Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
Just In
WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for action sheets on iOS.The official changelog doesn’t mention the new...
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for action sheets on iOS.
The official changelog doesn’t mention the new interface.
However, WABetaInfo confirmed that the new action sheets are released to some users that install the latest version of the app.
Users who don’t have this new interface should not be concerned as some accounts might get it in the upcoming weeks.
In June, the messaging platform was rolling out a new interface for action sheets to some beta testers on iOS.
New action sheets were being added by the platform when muting, deleting, clearing or exporting a conversation.
Also, a redesigned action sheet was available when toggling the ability to save media to the photos app or viewing the chat shortcuts.
Earlier this month, the Meta-owned platform was widely rolling out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option, on iOS.
The platform was also rolling out the ability to natively transfer full account history when switching to a new device.
Redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars were also rolling out.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the company was rolling out a feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos. While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.
The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.