WhatsApp to Introduce Multiple Device Support, Know How it Works

WhatsApp's most awaited features, Dark mode was finally rolled out earlier this year after months of tests. Now multiple devices support is the next highly demanded feature for WhatsApp. WhatsApp is working on this, and we figured out how this feature will work when the feature gets rolled out.

At present WhatsApp supports only one device at a time. So you users cannot use WhatsApp account on more than one device at the same time. We have WhatsApp Web option, but for that also our phone needs to be near the laptop or PC. With multiple devices support, users can access their WhatsApp on various devices at the same time.

How Multiple Devices Support Works

Based on the latest WhatsApp beta update spotted by WABetaInfo, this feature will be called 'Linked Devices'. Currently, this feature is being tested with support for up to four devices. Linked Devices will be accessible in the settings menu of WhatsApp below the new broadcast option. The interface is like the WhatsApp Web section on the app.

Under this section, users can see the number of devices their WhatsApp account is active on. From this section itself, users can also link a new device to their WhatsApp account. An additional option is to log out from linked devices which can also be done under Linked Devices. It shows further details like the last active time.

We've been listening about multi-device support on WhatsApp for past few months. But as per the latest update, the feature is almost ready. WhatsApp took a lot of time in rolling out dark mode so we really can't tell when this feature will be available.