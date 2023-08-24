WhatsApp Update: Now, create groups without naming them

WhatsApp groups have long been around, and the feature is quite simple. It is a common room with several members who can share text messages, photos, voice notes and videos. Over the years, WhatsApp groups have received several updates, including a higher member limit and end-to-end encryption. However, the requirement to use and create a pool remains the same. Now, the Meta-owned messaging platform is changing one of those basic requirements, namely naming the group. That means you can now create a WhatsApp group without naming it.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on Facebook, said the update is aimed at making WhatsApp easier to use. The post reads: "Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who's in the chat when you don't feel like coming up with another name." If you don't choose a name, the popup notification will only share the names of the members.

In a press release, the messaging company adds that the function will be rolled out worldwide in the coming weeks. The press release adds, "Useful for when you need to create a group in a hurry, or you don't have a group topic in mind, unnamed groups of up to six participants will now be dynamically named based on who is in a group. Built with privacy in mind, the group name will display differently for each participant, based on how they have contacts saved in their phone. If you are added to a group with people who do not have your contact saved, your phone number will appear within the group name."

The group creation process remains the same. On Android and iOS, users must select the "new group" option in the main chat room and then add contacts. You can add the name of the group (or subject) and select "Create". After the new update, users can choose to create a WhatsApp group directly with a subject or name. You can also generate a link to add more members if you are the administrator. To do this, go to the group settings and select "invite to a group via link".

As mentioned, the feature is gradually rolling out globally. WhatsApp users are advised to keep the app up to date to enjoy the latest updates.

The new update comes days after WhatsApp revealed its plan to allow users to send HD-quality photos in personal or group chats. However, users will need to select the quality of the photo before sending it, as the default setting is SD (Standard Definition). The feature is also gradually rolling out to users around the world.