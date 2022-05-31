World Anti Tobacco Day 2022- Choose these Products to Quit Smoking
Tobacco contains nicotine, which is very intoxicating. Nicotine replacement therapy may help you quit smoking and reduce your cravings.
If you're a smoker, you're not alone in wanting a cigarette with your morning tea or coffee. Smoking causes a physical addiction that is difficult to overcome. Tobacco contains nicotine, which is very intoxicating. Nicotine replacement therapy may help you quit smoking and reduce your cravings. And that's something you absolutely want to do. Tobacco consumption is responsible for one-third of all cancers & 90% of cases of lung cancer. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, tobacco-related cancers accounted for 27% of India's cancer burden in 2020. It also has a role in the development of heart disease, stroke, and lung illness. Here are five products listed below to quit smoking-