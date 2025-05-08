Xiaomi India launches Xiaomi QLED FX Pro and 4K FX series with Fire TV built-in

Xiaomi India, a global technology leader, continues to elevate the home entertainment experience with the launch of the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series with Fire TV built-in. Designed to seamlessly integrate into daily routines while delivering an immersive viewing experience, the new TVs offer a balance of high-end audio-visual capabilities and intelligent smart home features—bringing smarter, faster, and more cinematic content experiences to Indian homes.

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said, "At Xiaomi India, we understand that great visuals and sound are important for an exceptional home entertainment experience. But we also believe that true innovation lies in creating a connected, intelligent system that evolves with how people live and interact with content in 2025. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro embodies this vision, combining stunning visuals, immersive audio, and cutting-edge features like Fire TV Built-In, Alexa voice assistant, and Picture-in-Picture mode to deliver a seamless, engaging entertainment ecosystem that enhances every moment. Alongside it, the Xiaomi Fire TV FX Series offers dependable, high-quality 4K entertainment for users who want great performance, and great design.”

Dilip R. S., Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India said, "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Xiaomi to launch the latest QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX series with Fire TV built-in. Together with Xiaomi, we look forward to delivering premium home entertainment experiences to customers. With Fire TV built-in, customers can enjoy access to a vast selection of streaming apps via the Amazon Appstore on their home screen, seamlessly switch between DTH channels and OTT apps, and enjoy connected smart home experiences via Alexa without interrupting their viewing experience. These TVs combine Xiaomi's years of knowledge and expertise in design and audiovisual features with our rich experience in content-forward and voice-first innovations that make streaming smoother, quicker, lag-free and with a plethora of content choices for our customers."

Bring the Big Screen Home

Whether it's an impromptu binge session, a weekend family film fest, or a date night at home, the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro brings the magic of the big screen right to your living room. With a 55-inch QLED display, it delivers lifelike colours, deeper contrast, exceptional brightness, and brilliant darks—drawing you into every scene. HDR10+ support ensures every frame is packed with stunning detail and dynamic contrast, enhancing both bright and shadowy moments for a truly immersive experience. Whether you're watching a visually rich period drama or an edge-of-your-seat blockbuster, the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro creates a theatre-like ambience that turns any night into a special occasion.

A Theater-Like Soundstage in Your Living Room

Great sound completes great visuals, and the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro delivers both in perfect harmony. At its core is a custom-tuned audio architecture designed to bring cinematic realism into the living room. The 34W box speakers, powered by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, ensure every sound—from the softest whisper to the loudest explosion—is heard with clarity, depth, and direction. Whether you’re immersed in a gripping drama, enjoying an immersive TV series, or listening to a podcast across the room, the sound adapts to every genre and space, delivering rich, room-filling audio that feels alive.

All Entertainment in One Place

Xiaomi FX Pro and FX series with Amazon's Fire TV built-in offers lag-free, seamless, and convenient access to entertainment and content on the home screens. Fire TV provides customers access to movies, TV shows and episodes, games, and much more across 12,000+ apps via the Amazon Appstore. Customers can stream thousands of movies and TV show episodes from popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV (subscription fees may apply), as well as enjoy free ad-supported content on Amazon MX Player, YouTube, and other services. Additionally, customers can access popular live channels such as Aaj Tak, Zee News, India Today, and DD National via nexGTV and more. With the Live tab and On Now row, customers can stream TV serials, watch live news or browse the channel guide, all in one place.

With Fire TV built-in, customers can switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps seamlessly from their home screen. They can simply say “Alexa, switch to Star Sports 1” - eliminating the need to switch TV inputs, use set-top-box remote control, or connect additional IR cables (requires a compatible DTH provider).

Convenience and Comfort of a Voice-First Experience with Alexa

Through the power of Alexa and the discovery-focused experience of Fire TV, customers can quickly search shows, movies and games by using the Xiaomi remote with Alexa. With simple voice commands to Alexa in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, customers can also search for information, check cricket scores, play music, control Alexa-compatible smart home appliances or watch the live-feed of Alexa-compatible security cameras.

Delightful Connected Experiences Beyond Streaming

Customers can also perform multiple other functions beyond streaming, such as controlling Alexa-compatible smart appliances via Xiaomi remote with Alexa and accessing multiple content sources simultaneously through the Picture-in-Picture technology. With the Picture-in-Picture feature, customers can view the live feed from their Alexa-compatible security cameras, without pausing their content. Just say, “Alexa, show me the front door camera” or “Alexa, show me the baby monitor camera” to view the feed on the top of the content already showing on the TV. With Fire TV built-in, the TV also supports the latest AirPlay 2 and Miracast, allowing customers to seamlessly mirror their devices and switch between work and entertainment in a snap.

Easy Control at Your Fingertips

The all-new Xiaomi future proof Remote offers direct access to major streaming apps, intuitive playback controls, and an integrated Alexa voice button. With dedicated mute, number keys, and shortcut hotkeys, it’s designed for instant, everyday convenience.

Smart Design, Powerful Performance

With a sleek, bezel-less design, the FX Pro complements modern home interiors. Inside, it’s powered by a super fast quad-core A55 processor and 32GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and lag-free app performance. Multiple connectivity options—3 HDMI ports (including one with eARC), 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet—make it the perfect hub for any living room setup.

Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series

The Xiaomi Fire TV FX Series is designed for those who want a smart, reliable 4K entertainment experience with thoughtful everyday features. Available in 43” and 55” sizes, the FX Series brings home brilliant 4K UHD picture quality and a premium metal bezel-less design. Whether it’s a casual family sitcom session or an animated movie marathon, Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X ensure clear, immersive audio in every corner of the room. With Fire TV built-in, Universal voice search with Alexa, Picture in Picture technology, AirPlay 2, and support for over 12,000+ apps, the FX Series is a versatile choice for users seeking smart control, seamless content discovery, and high-quality viewing.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series will be available starting 12th May 2025.

Screen Size (in inches) Availability Pricing Bank Offers Offer Price Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro Series 43” Available across Amazon.in, Flipkart, and mi.com INR 27,999 INR 2000 Cashback on HDFC Bank EMI INR 25,999 55” Available on Amazon.in and mi.com INR 39,999 INR 2000 Cashback on HDFC Bank EMI INR 37,999 Xiaomi 4K TV FX series 43” Available on Amazon.in and mi.com INR 26,499 INR 2000 Cashback on HDFC Bank EMI INR 24,499 55” Available across Amazon.in, Flipkart, and mi.com INR 36,999 INR 2000 Cashback on HDFC Bank EMI INR 34,999

Xiaomi after-sales support for the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series will be available across all-pin codes in India.



