' Karimnagar Municipal Corporation takes care of people, who stuck in city'

Karimnagar: Hundreds of migrant workers, who started walking back to their native places in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from Hyderabad, got struck at Karimnagar district on Monday as all the borders of the district were locked down.



Meanwhile, a few agriculture students, who went on a research tour to Maharashtra from Karimnagar, Warangal and Hyderabad districts, were also struck at the borders of Karimnagar district.

Keeping in view of total lock down of Karimnagar district, the officials of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) has provided shelter for the migrant workers at Konda Satya Lakshmi function hall at bypass road and the students were provided shelter in Maha Lakshmi Gardens at Alaganur in the city.

City Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi on Monday paid a visit to the two function halls and enquired the biodata of the migrant workers and students and their health conditions.

Later, she conveyed their information to the health department, following which the health officials conducted medical check-up of the migrant workers and the students.

City Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi said that the officials of municipal department are also taking care of the migrant workers, who came to work under the Smart City project. Health check-up was conducted to them along with providing basic facilities during the lockdown.