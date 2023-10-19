" My relationship with Telangana people is not political but love and affection " - Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi has said that " My relationship with people of Telangana is not political but love and affection".

Participating in Peddapally public meeting, Rahul Gandhi said When Sonia Gandhi had thought of creating Telangana, she knows that Congress party will be affected with this decision. But she to bold step and created a new state.

The dreams of people and Sonia Gandhi for Telangana has been ruined by your CM KCR. Now this election has become a fight between "Dorala Telangana and "Prajala" Telangana, he said KCR family has taken important departments related to Land, Sand and liquor under their control. Kaleshwaram irrigation project is an example of highest corruption of CM KCR. Your lands been grabbed and drowned, but did you get any benefit from that project. Only contractor and his family benefited from Kaleshwaram.

He alleged that BJP, BRS, and AIMIM collaborated against Congress. BJP was filing cases against opposition parties nationwide, yet there are no cases against BRS and MIM.