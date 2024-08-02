  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

“ Tax on Life’s Uncertainties : Dr G Venkateswarlu Khammam

“ Tax on Life’s Uncertainties : Dr G Venkateswarlu Khammam
x
Highlights

I supported to Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Letter on removing the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums as it leader to levying taxes an uncertainties of life and restricts the sector’s growth.

Khammam : I supported to Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Letter on removing the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums as it leader to levying taxes an uncertainties of life and restricts the sector’s growth.

I feels that a person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against the risk. I supported to Nitin Gadkari the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X