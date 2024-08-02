Live
- Neeru Bajwa celebrates birthday month with positivity and energy
- It’s very useful, I supports to Union Minister Nithin Gadkari appeals on removing 18 percent GST for health insurance schemes
- Treat Insurance not only as social cover it also as a mode of saving
- Collector S Nagalakshmi distributes pensions in Guntur
- Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu rues error-prone game as He Bingjiao avenges Tokyo Olympics loss
- Rs 224 cr fund misuse detected in coop banks: Minister
- Social and physical advantages of modern hearing aids
- SC judgement should help to uplift marginalised sections: YSRCP
- Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists
- Air connectivity key to boost trade with AP: UAE
Just In
“ Tax on Life’s Uncertainties : Dr G Venkateswarlu Khammam
Highlights
I supported to Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Letter on removing the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums as it leader to levying taxes an uncertainties of life and restricts the sector’s growth.
Khammam : I supported to Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Letter on removing the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums as it leader to levying taxes an uncertainties of life and restricts the sector’s growth.
I feels that a person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against the risk. I supported to Nitin Gadkari the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS