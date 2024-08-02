“ Tax on Life’s Uncertainties : Dr G Venkateswarlu Khammam

Khammam : I supported to Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Letter on removing the 18 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums as it leader to levying taxes an uncertainties of life and restricts the sector’s growth.

I feels that a person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against the risk. I supported to Nitin Gadkari the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification.