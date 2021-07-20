10,000 plant saplings to be planted on KTR’s birthday

Mahabubangar: Commemorating the birthday of TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao, Bhootpur MPP Kadire Sekhar Reddy along with District Rural Development Organisation Project Director Yadiah have prepared large extent of open ground in Kottur village of Bhootpur mandal, for planting 10,000 plant saplings.

While speaking on the occasion, Kadire said that on the direction of Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy they have decided to conduct a large scale plantation programme in Kottur village. For which an open land has been identified and cleared it for planting 10,000 saplings at one go.

On the occasion of KTR's birthday, "we have already instructed all the TRS activists, Sarpanches and other elected representatives in the Bhootpur and surrounding mandals to take up large scale plantation programme and make the occasion a grand success.

Mandal Parishad officer Vijay, Assistant project officer Vimala, Sarpach Yadiah, Technical Assistant Venkatesh and others were present.