1,015 new Coronavirus cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Telangana during the last 24 hours while three more persons succumbed to the virus.

With 1,015 positive cases, the state's Covid tally jumped to 2,54,666 while fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,393.

The state's fatality rate stands 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Health officials said 44.96 per cent of deaths were due to Covid-19 and 55.04 per cent due to comorbidities.

The state continued to see more recoveries than new cases. As many as 1,716 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Tuesday.

With this the cumulative number of recovered cases mounted to 2,35,950.

The recovery rate now stands at 92.65 per cent, slightly lower than the national average of 92.8 per cent.

The daily count of positive cases dropped to below 200 in Greater Hyderabad. Rangareddy saw second highest number of cases at 98 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (97), Bhadradri Kothagudem (80), Nalgonda (57), Khammam (48), Karimnagar (46), Sangareddy (42) and Warangal Urban (41).

The state now has 17,323 active cases, of which 14,694 are in home or institutional isolation.

According to a media bulletin by the health department, a total of 40,603 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and out of them 37,671 were conducted in the government-run laboratories.

There are 18 government and 47 private laboratories conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests. There are also 1,076 Rapid Antigen testing centres run by the government.

The cumulative number of tests rose to 47,70,004. Samples tested per million population surged to 1,28,157.

Out of total 2,54,666 positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,78,267) were asymptomatic and 30 per cent (76,399) symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.92 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.