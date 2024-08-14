1,037 police medals announced on I-Day eve, Telangana cop gets top honour

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

According to the Ministry, the President’s Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to a Head Constable of Telangana Police, the Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been given to 213, the Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 94 and the Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 729.

The PMG has been awarded to Chaduvu Yadaiah, Head Constable of Telangana Police who showed rare gallantry in the case of a robbery that occurred on July 25, 2022.

"Two Notorious individuals Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul were involved in chain snatching and arms dealing. On 26.07.2022, the Cyberabad Police apprehended these criminals, however, they viciously attacked Shri Chaduvu Yadaiah, HC with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him in various parts of his body, i.e, chest, back side of the body, left hand and stomach as a result leading to bleeding thus severe injuries. Despite severe injuries, he managed to catch and hold on to them resulting in their apprehension. He was hospitalized for 17 days," the Ministry statement read,

Out of 213 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 208 GM have been awarded to police personnel.

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry has been announced for the Jammu & Kashmir Police (31), followed by the Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra Police (17 each).

A total of 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, and seven each from Jharkhand, Punjab and Telangana have been selected for the award

Central Reserve Police Force's 52 personnel, 14 from SSB, 10 from CISF, six from BSF and the remaining police personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs have been selected for the award.

Moreover, three GM and one GM have been awarded to Delhi and Jharkhand Fire Service personnel respectively and one GM has been awarded to Uttar Pradesh HG&CD personnel.

The President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned, the Ministry said.