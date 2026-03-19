120-year -old Arya Vaidya Sala launches wellness franchise

Bringing over a century of authentic Ayurvedic tradition into a modern urban wellness format, the renowned Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal has announced the launch of its first franchise wellness centre under the Trinaya brand in Hyderabad.

The centre, located in Banjara Hills, marks the institution’s first step into a franchise-based model aimed at expanding access to classical Ayurveda in metropolitan settings. Founded in 1902 in Kottakkal, Kerala, Arya Vaidya Sala has built a strong reputation for authenticity in Ayurvedic healthcare, research, and medicine manufacturing.

With the introduction of Trinaya, the institution is seeking to bring its traditional therapies and preventive wellness practices to a wider urban audience while maintaining the core principles of Ayurveda. The Hyderabad centre will offer a curated range of classical treatments such as Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Pizhichil, Kizhi, and Nasyam. These therapies are widely used in Ayurveda for stress relief, detoxification, rejuvenation, and overall well-being. Treatments will be administered by trained therapists under the supervision of qualified Ayurvedic physicians.

Speaking about the initiative, Harikumar said the Trinaya vertical is designed to deliver gentle and authentic healing rooted in the original Kottakkal tradition.