14 Days Judicial Remand To Bhuma Akhila Priya: She Is Shifted To Chanchalguda Jail

Former Minister Of Andhra Pradesh Akhila Priya has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the judge in the Bowenpally kidnap case. AkhilaPriya's lawyer asked the court to grant bail. The Secunderabad court will hear the bail petition on Saturday. Off late, the police shifted AkhilaPriya to Chanchalguda jail.

Earlier, AkhilaPriya underwent corona test at the PHC centre in Begumpet and was tested negative. From there, AkhilaPriya was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for medical examination. Akhila Priya was then taken directly to the judge's residence by the police and produced before the judge. After questioning AkhilaPriya for three days, the police submitted a confidential statement to the court.

AkhilaPriya's three-day custody ended yesterday. During these three days, the police interrogated AkhilaPriya and recovered several key facts. AkhilaPriya was questioned by the police for more than 300 days. AkhilaPriyawas asked about the kidnappers and also about the call data, SIM location and CC footage. On the other hand, it has been found that the kidnapping was planned watching the Bollywood movie Akshay Kumar starrer 'Special 26'. Police officials said the kidnapping sketch was made at theYusufguda MGM School and the accused people also changed the number plates of the vehicles inside the school. Police, who have collected vital evidence through CCTV footage from the school premises, are in the search of remaining accused in this kidnapping case.