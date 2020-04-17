14 of a family test positive for coronavirus in Suryapet

Telangana: Minister for health Eatala Rajender on Thursday said that 14 people of a family in Suryapet were tested positive for coronavirus. All have the contacts with Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

A total of 16 coronavirus cases reported from the district including the 14 members who reside at Kothagudem Bazar, said Rajender adding that all these cases related to Delhi religious congregation. While 25 new cases were reported in Hyderabad among 50 new cases on Thursday.

With the 50 new cases, the total number of cases in Telangana touched 700. Meanwhile, 68 patients have been discharged from Gandhi Hospital taking the overall recovered list to 186. On the other hand, 18 deaths were reported so far due to coronavirus in Telangana.

Coming to Greater Hyderabad, the number of cases touched 274 with 134 people getting discharged. It is one of the hotspot zones in the state with a high number of coronavirus cases.