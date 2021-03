15 eco-tourism parks developed in Telangana: Minister Srinivas Goud

Around 15 eco-tourism parks were developed in Telangana including Somasila Reservoir, Singotram Reservoir, Akkamahadevi caves, Eagalapenta, Mannanuru, Umamaheshwaram, Lakkavaram, Medaram, Tadwai, Pakala and Alisagar eco parks, said minister Srinivas Goud. "The government also developed KCR eco park in 2,097 acres in Mahabubnagar," the minister added.

Earlier, the tourism spots were turned as business centres but in the TRS government's rule, the tourism industry on the state caught world-wide attention. "Many lands have been grabbed during united Andhra Pradesh on the pretext of developing tourism. On the directions of the Chief Minister, Achampet and Somasila are being developed. The government also launched boat service from Somasila and Srisailam for the tourists," he said.

The minister said that a meeting will be organized soon with the forest officials to develop tourism in Nallamala. Srinivas Goud also assured to develop eco tourism parks near Koila Sagar, Sarala Sagar and mid-manair reservoirs.