15% salary deduction for govt staff neglecting ageing parents

Hyderabad: TheState government has taken a landmark step to protect the welfare of elderly parents by introducing the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring Bill-2026 in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday. The bill aims to ensure that children—both in public and private employment—take responsibility for the care of their aging parents.

Under the proposed legislation, employees of government departments, public sector undertakings, and other entities drawing salaries from the state exchequer who fail to look after their parents will face a deduction of 15 percent of their salary, which will be directly deposited into their parents’ bank accounts. The provisions will also apply to employees in private sector organisations.

Parents seeking support can submit a formal application to a special officer, typically the District Collector, who will review the case and determine the appropriate financial allowance. The deduction will be capped at 15 per cent of the employee’s salary or Rs 10,000 per month, whichever is lower. Applications can be submitted individually by the mother, father, or jointly, and the officer is required to resolve the matter within 60 days.

In cases where the special officer fails to act, parents can file an appeal with a retired High Court Judge, who will serve as the Commissioner at the state level to ensure accountability and compliance.

The Revanth Reddy administration stated that the bill is part of its broader efforts to address social issues and curb the neglect of elderly citizens, emphasising that families must uphold their moral and financial responsibility toward parents.