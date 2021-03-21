15 students test Covid positive in Khammam district

Khammam: As many as 15 students, studying 7th to 9th classes at Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Pedamandava village and Social Welfare School in Bonakal, were tested positive for coronavirus in first time rapid test. They were all tested negative in the second time test.

Education department officials have conducted PCR tests to all 15 students after shifting them to headquarter hospital in Khammam town and waiting for results.

According to District Education Officer S Satyanarayana, as part of routine tests, primary health centre staff on Saturday conducted rapid tests to about 83 students from 7th to 9th classes at ZPS School at Pedamandava village in Mudigonda mandal.

About 11 students were tested Covid positive and officials have conducted tests again to them but this time their test results came negative. But the officials have decided to conduct PCR tests to all 11 students and shifted them to headquarter hospital. They took samples and sent them to a lab in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, four students of Social Welfare School in Bonkal were tested positive and they were also brought to headquarter hospital for PCR tests. All 15 samples were sent to Hyderabad.

After PCR tests, students were sent to their house on the request of parents and provided treatment kits to them. The DEO informed that they will take further steps after receiving PCR test results.

This sudden development in schools made parents and students studying in other schools panic.