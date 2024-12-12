15 Years of Transformation: Oakridge International School, Bachupally Celebrates Founder's Day

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, marked a momentous milestone with its 15th Founder's Day celebration. The theme, "Chrysalis," beautifully captured the school’s journey of transformation and its commitment to nurturing future leaders. The event underscored core values of courage, hope, resilience, leadership, and success that have shaped Oakridge into the exemplary institution it is today.

The celebrations began with vibrant festivities, including a high-energy flash mob, a lively carnival parade, and a stunning visual arts exhibition that showcased the creative brilliance of Oakridge students. The formal ceremony followed with captivating performances, including a dynamic invocation dance by the junior grades, from Pre-Nursery to Grade 3.

The evening's highlights included an enchanting rendition of The Wizard of Oz musical by Grades 1-3, a harmonious choir performance by Grades 4-11, and a thought-provoking adaptation of The Chalk Circle musical by Grades 4-11. The grand finale brought the celebration to a heartwarming close, leaving the audience inspired and full of pride.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Ms P. Yogeeswari, Senior Professor and Dean of Administration at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus; Mr Gadi Praveen Kumar, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Telangana State; Mr Ravi Prakash, VP, Digital Marketing Wing, Kapil Group; Mr Venu Gopal Chepur, Managing Director and Mentor at Samprad Digital; and Ms Kiran Aidhi, Founder & CEO of Zuvanish Consulting.

Sharing her thoughts, Prof. P. Yogeeswari remarked, “Witnessing the spirit of empowerment at Oakridge is truly heartwarming. The dedication to nurturing students, teachers, and staff exemplifies how transformation begins with empowering individuals. This is how communities thrive, and futures are shaped.”

Reflecting on the day, Mr Venu Gopal shared, “From the flash mob to the musical, the strength and talent of these students have been remarkable. I have no doubt they will inspire others and make a real difference.”

Principal Ms. Anuradha Varma expressed, “This celebration is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students, teachers, and parents. Together, we’ve created a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

Student Vasu Dev Sahoo, reflecting on his Oakridge journey, said, “Oakridge has shaped me in more ways than one—from a curious Nursery student to a national cricketer and academic achiever. It’s been a journey of growth, resilience, and endless possibilities.”

A parent of DP2 student Rene Singh shared, “Watching the students perform with such passion and confidence, I feel proud to be part of this community. Oakridge’s 15-year milestone is as much about the school’s achievements as it is about the incredible growth of each child.”

Rani Metuku, a sub-staff member, added, “Over the years, I’ve seen Oakridge grow, and I’m honoured to have contributed to its journey. It’s a place where everyone supports each other, and it feels like family.”

Performing and Visual Arts Coordinator Mr. Suman Batha remarked, “These performances represent months of hard work and collaboration. Seeing the students bring our vision to life has been incredibly rewarding.”

Established in 2009, Oakridge International School, Bachupally, has delivered world-class education for 15 years, fostering global opportunities and continuously evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow. As it celebrates this remarkable milestone, Oakridge reaffirms its commitment to nurturing compassionate, future-ready leaders who will make a meaningful impact on the world.

About Oakridge International School, Bachupally

Oakridge International School, Bachupally is a distinguished member of Nord Anglia Education, the world's premier school’s organisation comprising 85 schools in 33 countries.

Recognised for its commitment to excellence, Oakridge Bachupally has achieved a remarkable position as the 3rd Best International School in Hyderabad and holds the prestigious title of being the No. 1 school in the Northwest region, according to the Times Education Excellence Ranking 2023. The school has also earned recognition among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

For more information about the various programs offered at Oakridge International School, Bachupally, please visit https://www.oakridge.in/bachupally.
























