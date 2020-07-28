1,610 new cases push Telangana, Corona tally past 57,000

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,610 new Covid cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. As a result, total cases rose to 57,142 and deceased count to 480 so far.

After low testing of below 10,000 on Sunday, the department increased the testing by nearly 160 per cent to conduct nearly 16,000 tests on Monday, which included rapid and RT-PCR tests. Reports of 809 RT-PCR samples are awaited.

In the cases break-up, GHMC limits reported 531 cases while Ranga Reddy (172), Warangal Urban (152), Medchal (113) reported a significant number of infections.









Meanwhile, 803 patients have recovered or cured taking the total cured so far to nearly 43,000. The number of active cases is 13,753 of which nearly 8,500 are in home isolation.



In view of directions from the High Court, the Health department released a comprehensive and detailed Covid bulletin, with 59 pages, for the first time.

The bulletin has additional information of vacant beds in private hospitals, infected age-group, containment zones in all districts etc apart from the regular details about district wise break up of cases, government and private testing centres.



