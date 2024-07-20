175 Special RTC Buses to Run in Hyderabad amid Ujjain Mahakali Bonalu Festival

The TGSRTC announced that 175 special buses will be running from various parts of Greater Hyderabad amid Secunderabad Ujjain Mahakali festival on 21st and 22nd of this month. The special buses will operate from locations such as MGBS, Kachiguda Railway Station, Jubilee Station, Charminar, Balajinagar, Nampally, Risalabazar, Venkatapuram, Old Alwal, Mehidipatnam, Kushaiguda, Charlapally, Hakimpet, Old Boinpally, Charminar, Sainikpuri, Sanatnagar. Additionally, special services will also run from Jagadgirigutta, KPHB, Borabanda, Patancheru to Secunderabad for the festival.

The RTC official mentioned that a help desk has been set up for the management of special services and camp in-charges have been appointed. Various contact numbers were provided for coordination and management of the special bus operations. They also mentioned that for more details and information, communication centers at Retifile Bus Stand and Koti can be contacted.



The overall management of the special operations will be overseen by key individuals appointed specifically for this purpose. With the arrangements in place, the RTC is gearing up to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transportation experience for attendees of the Secunderabad Ujjain Mahakali Bonalu festival.

