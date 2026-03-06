1st National Lok Adalat in Telangana rescheduled to March 28

The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) has announced on Thursday that the 1st National Lok Adalat, originally scheduled for March 14, will now be held on March 28 across all courts in the state. The decision was taken following the orders of the Executive Chairman of TSLSA.

The TSLSA said that the Lok Adalat will provide an opportunity for litigants to settle a wide range of cases, including compoundable criminal matters, cheque bounce disputes, matrimonial issues (except divorce), partition suits, money-related cases, and other pending civil matters. Pre-litigation cases can also be resolved during the session.

TSLSA has further informed that litigants, who settle their disputes in the Lok Adalat, will be entitled to a refund of the court fee paid at the time of filing the case. Importantly, the award passed by the Lok Adalat will be final and binding, with no provision for appeal. Litigants are advised to approach their nearest District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) located in court complexes to have their cases listed for the rescheduled date. The initiative aimed to promote speedy, amicable, and cost-effective resolution of disputes, ensuring wider access to justice for all, it added.