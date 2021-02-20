2 Anganwadi teachers, 1 helper hospitalised after Covid jab

Bhadrachalam: Two Anganwadi teachers and one helper hospitalised on Friday suffering from illness. The trio alleged that they fell sick and had severe headache, body pains and diarrhoea after taking second dose of Covid vaccine on Wednesday.

They were admitted to hospital on Friday in Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

CITU leaders AJ Ramesh, Brahma Chary and Anganwadi Helpers Union district secretary G Padma and Madhavi called on the two teachers and helper in the hospital.

They alleged that after second dose of Covid vaccine, the trio fall sick. Majority of the staff suffered with headache and fever after they took the vaccine, they alleged.

The leaders pointed out that the officials are forcing teachers and workers to join duty immediately after taking Covid vaccine. They demanded the government to give Rs 50 lakh to those, who died after taking Covid vaccine, reminding that Anganwadi teacher Nagamani of Aswaraopet died due to Covid vaccine.