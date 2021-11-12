2 killed, 9 injured as car rams into lorry in Nalgonda

Two people were killed and nine others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry here at Chinthapalli of Nalgonda district on Friday.



The mishap took place at Venkateshwara Nagar of Chinthapalli mandal when the Cruiser vehicle rammed into a stationary lorry following which two people were dead on the spot and nine others suffered serious injuries. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity of the victims is yet to be known. More details are awaited.

