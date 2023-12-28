2 lakh jobs by Dec 2024

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday stated that it would complete the process of recruitment for two lakh vacancies by December 9, 2024.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Wednesday, A Revanth Reddy said there has been little delay in announcing the job calendar as the resignations of TSPSC board members was yet to be approved by the Governor. Once the resignations were accepted, a new Chairman and a new commission would be constituted.

The appointments would be made in a transparent manner, he said. In view of this, he said, the Group-2 exam would also be delayed and a new schedule would be announced soon after the constitution of the new public commission. He urged the unemployed youth not to get disheartened over the delay. Responding to a question on the possible ceiling on the Rythu Bandhu benefit, the Chief Minister clarified that there were no such plans for present.

A final decision will be taken during the next budget session of the state Assembly. He alleged that the previous government disbursed the Rythu Bandhu amounts between December 28 and March 31. Now, the Congress government started the process from December second week.