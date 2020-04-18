2 policemen test positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A police constable who was on duty at Gandhi Hospital for two days has been tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday.

He was a resident of Manuguru village under Turkayamjal municipality limits in Rangareddy district. The constable was admitted to King Koti hospital on Thursday after he developed symptoms of coronavirus. His samples were collected and sent to a lab which showed positive for the coronavirus.

The family members of the constable were also shifted to the isolation ward and their test results are yet to arrive.

In the second case, another constable attached to Chikkapalli police station has been tested positive for coronavirus. It is learned that the constable contracted the virus while he was on inspection.

According to the health bulletin released on Friday, the state reported 766 coronavirus cases including 18 deaths. Around 186 patients were recovered and discharged from the hospital taking the total number to active cases to 562.