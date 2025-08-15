2 RPF personnel bestowed with President’s Police Medal

Hyderabad: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of South Central Railway have been bestowed with the prestigious President’s Police Medal on the occasion of 79th Independence Day – 2025 for outstanding and meritorious services.

The awardees are Gollamudi Madhusudana Rao, Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF/ Guntur and K. Rajagopala Reddy, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF/Renigunta.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, SCR congratulated the awardees and expressed happiness at the recognition received for their service at the National level. He commended their dedication to duty and efforts in ensuring safety and security of Rail passengers and property. He stated that it is a proud moment not just for the Railway Protection Force but for the entire SCR zone.

Gollamudi Madhusudana Rao joined the RPF as a Sub-Inspector in 1989. Throughout his career, he has served with distinction in various divisions of SCR as Sub-Inspector and Inspector. Upon promotion as Assistant Security Commissioner, he served in the Railway Board, Rail Wheel Factory/Yelahanka, Hubballi Division/SWR, 7th Bn/RPSF/Moula-Ali, and Vijayawada Division between 2014 and 2025.

K Rajagopala Reddy was decorated with the Indian Police Medal in the year 2012 (Republic Day) also. He represented India in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Kosovo and South Sudan as Police Advisor for about 2 years during difficult times and has been awarded with 4 United Nations Peacekeeping Medals.