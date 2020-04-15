20 children among 644 coronavirus patients in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Around 20 children including a 23-day-old baby were among 644 coronavirus patients who are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

A special isolation ward has been set up for children at the sixth floor of the Gandhi Hospital building. All the children are said to have contracted the virus from their parents. The doctors advised the parents to provide nutritious food to the children, maintain hygiene and fasten masks to children and elderly people as they have low immunity power.

So far, 644 cases have been reported in Telangana including 18 deaths. While 110 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital. At present, there are 516 coronavirus cases in the state. Out of the total active cases, 249 cases are reported within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and 58 discharged from the hospital.