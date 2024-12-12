20 from state excel in Civils Mains-2024, thanks to ‘Rajiv Gandhi Abhayahastam’

Hyderabad: As many as 20 ‘Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastham’ beneficiaries have cleared the Civils Mains-2024 exam from Telangana State. For the first time this year, the State government provided financial assistance to the candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Mains exams from the State. The State government launched the “Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam” scheme this year to support the poor candidates who are preparing for the Civil Services exam.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited provided Rs one lakh in financial assistance to 135 civil service aspirants during the first year of the implementation of the scheme. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy distributed cheques to all the candidates on August 26 this year. 20 of the Rajiv Civils Abhayahastam scheme beneficiaries cleared the Civils Mains exams. Sai Shivani, Rahul Shankeshi, Potharaju Hari Prasad, and Vikram Bethi cleared the exam from Warangal district.

Nallamala Sai Kumar and Banothu Naga Raja Nayak from Khammam, Kadari Srivani, Gade Shweta, and Raparthi Preethi from Medchal Malkajgiri district, Kummari Shravan Kumar from Medak, Mohammed Ashfaq and ThogaruSuryateja from Rangareddy district, BestaPriyanjali from Mahabubabad, Narige Swamy from Siddipet, Gokamalla Anjaneyulu from the Nagarkurnool district, R Pramod Kumar from Adilabad, B Prhlad from Vikarabad, Burugupalli Neeraj Kumar from Jagityal, Jaswant Kumar from Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Ramtenki Sudhakar from Asifabad-Kumram Bheem district have been selected in the Mains exam. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated all the selected candidates in the Mains exams. The UPSC released the Civils Mains results two days ago.