200 students from the two Telugu states Telangana and Andhra are stuck in Kota, Rajasthan

Hyderabad: About 200 students from the two Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are stuck in Kota town of Rajasthan.

These students released a video pleading the two Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to their rescue and evacuate them. They said ever since lockdown was announced they have been stuck in Kota and were suffering as even food had become a big problem and that they were surviving on biscuits. They said with number of cases rising in Rajasthan, they were getting more worried and going into depression.

Hence, they asked the two chief ministers to talk to the concerned authorities and see that they reach their house after proper tests and issuing if clearance certificate. These students said that Chattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat governments had intervened and evacuated students belonging to those states.