2023 to witness hectic political activity in TS

Hyderabad: The year 2023 is going to witness a lot of political activity. All the major contenders in the state, BRS led by K Chandrashekar Rao, TPCC led by A Revanth Reddy and the BJP led by Bandi Sanjay Kumar who want to emerge as a major force are working on their action plans.



Padayatras, bus yatras, public meetings, district tours, poaching leaders from rival parties and constitution of new party committees from state to village level are among the main political events which are on the list of the three parties.

The BRS party has to work to be back in power in the state, and at the same time it has to expand its footprint in other parts of the country to get recognition as a national party. KCR will create a team of leaders which could include seniors like K Keshava Rao, Madhusudhana Chary, KTR and K Kavitha among others.

The BRS on one hand will have to counter the BJP and Congress propaganda against the state government and showcase the Telangana model of development in Telangana and other states. The BRS will hold a series of public meetings explaining the welfare and development programmes taken up by the government to counter the BJP and Congress propaganda.

KCR will address a series of public meetings after Sankranti followed by assembly segment level meetings in the districts during the next seven months.

After completing five phases of padayatra, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would be taking up bus yatras to reach out to people in every village in the next six months. In addition, the state-level committee members and party in-charges would visit assembly segments and meet the people and party workers.

The BJP is also trying to wean away some Congress leaders who are unhappy with the party. It is even focussing on some BRS leaders particularly in areas like Khammam where infighting in BRS is on. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is set to go on a padayatra from January 26 to June with the slogan, "Haat se Haat Jodo". Efforts are on to mobilise people in large numbers.

It is yet to be seen if the seniors would also participate in the padayatra or will remain silent following the recent diktat from the AICC. The target audience for the Congress are farmers and youth.