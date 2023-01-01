21,000 posts filled in health dept since TS formation: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the government had so far filled over 21,000 posts in the health department since the formation of Telangana State.

The Health Minister handed over the appointment letters to the 929 newly appointed Civil Assistant Surgeons on Saturday. The Minister said that after the formation of Telangana government has till now filled 21,202 posts in the health department, which include 6,431 doctors, 7,654 staff nurses, 5,192 para-medical staff and 1,927 other staff.

Harish Rao said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's goal was to ensure that there should not be a single vacancy in the health department and there should be no shortage of medicines, and quality medicine should be provided.

Congratulating the doctors, Harish Rao said that while god gives birth, only doctors have the chance to give rebirth. "Money can buy things but not life. Only you have the chance to save that precious life. I want you to be known as a great doctor by providing good medicine to the rural poor and get their blessings," said Rao.

Stating that there were many doctors who worked on contract during Covid pandemic and weightage was given to them in the appointments. One doctor from Suryapet asked me whether the government will give them weightage and that has been implemented, said Rao. He said that the Arogyasri service was extended to PHCs by the government with an intention of encouraging doctors to work in rural areas and they can also get incentive besides their salary, he said.