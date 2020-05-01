22 coronavirus positive cases in Telangana sans travel/contacts history

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported 6 new cases, even as 22 recovered patients were discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Friday.



The overall Covid-19 count thus rose to 1,044 so far.

However, officials are perplexed that 22 of the positive cases have no travel history or contact history and the health department is straining its every nerve to arrive at the cause of infection in them, As far as the safety medical gear is concerned, it is informed that the state has got stocks of 10 lakh N95 masks and 6 lakh PPE kits available at present.

Meanwhile, six districts in Telangana including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Warangal Urban have been declared as Red Zones by the Centre. Gadwal, Nizamabad and 18 other districts figured in Orange zone, nine districts that have zero positive cases featured in Green Zone list.

The Centre will assess the situation in each Red Zone every week and take a call on its continuation. States can add any district or districts in the Red Zone list, if there are any large outbreak of cases, but it cannot remove any district from the list on its own.



